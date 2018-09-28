Briefs | Tourists to be texted about human flow during Golden Week 

During the upcoming Chinese National Day holiday, the Macau government will be carrying out a new method to remind tourists about crowds across the city. The Public Security Police will first inform the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) regarding human flows in the main tourism attractions. MGTO will send an SMS to tourists who are located in heavily crowded areas, therefore reminding them to temporarily avoid going to these areas. MGTO will also enhance inspections during the holidays across all border gates and tourist attractions, and will combat illegal accommodation.

Ip Sio Ka expects occurrence of interest rate hike cycle

The Chairman of the Macau Association of Banks, Ip Sio Kai, expects that Macau will soon step into an interest rate hike cycle. According to a report by Cheng Pou, the bank industry expects that the U.S. is likely to increase interest rates, which in turn will create an opportunity for Hong Kong to also increase interest rates, eventually causing Macau to do the same. Ip, who is also a lawmaker, has warned the public to be mentally prepared for the possible interest rate hike cycle. He expects that the interest rate hike cycle, once it starts, will not end within a short period of time. In Ip’s opinion, increased interest rates will only pose a limited influence over Macau, but potential continuously increasing interest rates might influence many different aspects.

Guangdong combats cheap SARs package tours

Guangdong province’s tourism authority reported that, this year, until September 24, the department received 40 reports involving unscrupulous travel agencies and tour guides and shops. According to Guangdong’s tourism authority, most cases involving gangs and negative incidents were related to cheap Hong Kong and Macau group tours. In Zhuhai alone, 35 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in these scams, with all seven related shops in Zhuhai being closed. Four big shops in Foshan were closed as well. In total, 21 shops were closed in Guangdong province due to package tour scams. Recently, the province received 40 reports involving unscrupulous tour guides and travel agencies, eight concerning illegal shopping spots, two involving civil servants, and 17 related to unruly behaviors in tourism attractions.

