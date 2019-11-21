Briefs | ‘Child CE’ to be picked by socialites

The Women’s General Association of Macau is organizing a mock election event to elect a symbolic “child Chief Executive.” The child Chief Executive candidates will be reviewed and evaluated by well-known socialites. The association started calling for applicants in July. According to their plans, applicants will start their street campaigns on November 24, calling for support for their political platforms, which are all focused on topics that children are concerned about. It was suggested that well-known socialites would be invited as judges to select the candidates for the child Chief Executive election event. The children will be questioned by the socialites instead of by their “citizens”. On December 7, the socialites will act as judges in the event’s second round of selection. During the selection process, the participating children will have the opportunity to express their opinions about issues they are worried about. The child Chief Executive will be announced on December 29.

40% rise in cars without tax receipts attached

As of October this year, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has found 1,327 cases of vehicles without the relevant tax receipt attached to the body of the vehicle. The number represents a 40 percent increase. Some 1,227 of these cases correspond to motorcycles, 95 to light duty vehicles, and five to heavy duty vehicles. According to the DSAT’s regulation, the bureau has already prosecuted the owners of all related vehicles. Some 673 owners have already paid the fine, while 647 are currently awaiting prosecution procedures and seven cases were not issued fines. The tax receipt should be attached on the front of each vehicle and should be clearly visible from the outside. When an owner fails to comply with the rule, they may be fined up to one-fifth of the total tax amount owed.

Two detained for selling used Grand Prix tickets

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has detained two mainland residents for selling used Grand Prix tickets. In the first case, a mainland man and woman sold three tickets to a group of victims for HKD3,000. The man, upon being detained by the police authority, had another four tickets with him and HKD4,300, which was believed to be the profit collected from a previous sale. The PSP is still looking for the woman involved. In a second case, a mainland man was detained after selling tickets to two Hong Kong residents for HKD2,600. He claimed that he was paid by other people to sell used tickets.

DSAT reports disruptions to two bus stops and one flyover

The flyover between Avenida 1 de Maio and Avenida de Amizade will be closed temporarily, starting Saturday, November 23, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) informed in a statement released yesterday. Due to pavement works carried out by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the flyover will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Buses 73 and AP1 will be diverted and will not stop at Avenida 1 de Maio/Kwong Wa. Passengers can take the buses at Av. Nordeste/Kwong Wa. The DSAT also reported that the Estádio/Jockey Club bus stop will resume operation on Saturday, and the Mayfair Gardens bus stop will be permanently canceled due to the current situation. Passengers can take routes 11 and MT2 at nearby Nam Sun Garden.

UM team wins debate competition in China

The University of Macau (UM) recently won the 10th Portuguese Debate Competition for Higher Education Institutions in China and Asia, marking its first win at the tournament. Co-organized by the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) and the Higher Education Bureau, this year’s competition attracted 12 teams from Peking University, Beijing Normal University, Tianjin Foreign Studies University and Nankai University among others. Teams from Zhejiang International Studies University, Lanzhou Jiaotong University, the South China Business College of Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Hanoi University, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and the Macau University of Science and Technology also participated. The UM team was comprised of three fourth-year students from the Department of Portuguese, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Tang Jiaxuan, Zhao Zeyang and Liu Gaole. Liu also won the Best Debater Award at the preliminaries. Peking University and IPM placed second and third, respectively.