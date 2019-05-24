Briefs | Urban planner opposes Sai Van Lake promenade

Urban planner Lam Iek Chit is opposed to a government proposal to build a wooden promenade along the coast of Sai Van Lake. In an interview with local Chinese-language newspaper Cheng Pou, Lam grounded his opinion in the fact that it fundamentally goes against the aim of conservation. Lam quoted three references in a Cultural Affairs Bureau consultation text regarding the Avenida da República – which is adjacent to Sai Van Lake, and the embankment area of the lake – to show the importance of preserving the area. Lam considers that the proposal will likely have a negative effect on the overall scenery.

AL tries to assuage fear of Internet surveillance

The first Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly has given its comments on the draft of the Internet Security Law. Ho Ion Sang, president of the Committee, said that the law does not authorize law enforcement staff to directly or indirectly obtain personal data, industry intelligence, or the contents of communications. Any breach would result in legal and disciplinary actions. Furthermore, Ho assured that this law would only be applicable to the operators of key IT infrastructure. There will also be mechanisms for citizens to file reviews or appeals if they suspect a breach by the law enforcement.