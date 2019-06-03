Briefs | Water dispensers planned for more parks

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will provide water dispensers for public use in parks and leisure areas in the Macau SAR. The installation of drinking water facilities is hoped to reduce the use of plastic bottles and promote environmental protection. Currently, the IAM has installed three drinkable water dispensers at Guia Hill, the Macau Reservoir, and the Leisure Area of Taipa Waterfront. According to the Bureau’s plan, at least seven additional water dispensers will be installed in the Macau peninsula and islands.

Local stock exchange studied

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) has commissioned a consultancy to carry out a feasibility study on the establishment of a stock exchange in Macau, according to Chan Sau San, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the AMCM. The Authority will only consider the “long-term development situation” of a stock exchange in Macau after results from the study are released. Chan claimed that Macau’s bond market is booming. “Some bonds have been listed in Macau. Our first step is to promote the development of a bond market,” said Chan.

Subsidy set up for Mak Mak products

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched another subsidy program to help local companies create products or services based on Macau tourism mascot, Mak Mak. The MGTO will cover 50 percent of the approved applicant’s total investment. The maximum subsidy for producing a tourism product is MOP500,000, while the maximum subsidy is MOP5 million for a tourism service. A quota of 10 and two subsidies have been set up for the categories of products and services respectively. The applicants will be allowed a five-year period during which they can explore the use of Mak Mak.