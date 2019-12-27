Briefs | Wong presides over inauguration of new PSP commander

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Commissioner of the Public Security Police Force, Ng Kam Wa. According to the government, Ng will hold the post for a period of one year. Since 2017, the official has served as a deputy commander at the Civil Protection Operations Centre. Managed by the Unitary Police Service, the Civil Protection Operations Centre aims to enhance the coordination of security forces in the event of major security incidents or crises in the territory.

Lawmaker wants to protect youth from gambling

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai wants the city to prevent local underaged citizens from becoming addicted to gambling. In his interpellation, Lam wants the local government to raise awareness about gaming addiction in local parents, schools and organizations, and carry out promotional and educational work on relevant topics. Earlier, Macau’s Health Bureau (SSM) claimed it would list gaming addiction as a mental illness. Lam expressed concern that, since Macau currently records only a small number of medical treatment requests for gaming addiction, the existence of undiscovered cases of gaming addiction is probable. Lam wants to know if the local government will conduct research on the prevalence of gaming addiction in Macau.

Explanation wanted for ‘talented people’ department

Lawmaker Ella Lei wants to know the local government’s plan for a human resources management department. Such a department has been planned to train talented professionals for all of Macau’s industries. In Lei’s opinion, the five-year development plan proposed strategic goals for training and development of industry experts, but specific measures for long-term mechanisms have been insufficient for many years, producing few results. The plan proposes actively studying skilled worker immigration policies. Lei thinks that there are loopholes in supervision and misuse in the measures, with abuses continuing to occur.