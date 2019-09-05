Broad money supply continues retreat in July

According to statistics released yesterday by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the broad money supply continued to fall in July. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans dropped from a month earlier.

Residents’ deposits dropped by 1.3% from the preceding month to MOP646.4 billion, while non-resident deposits also dropped 3.4% to MOP265.1 billion.

Statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao showed that public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 0.2% to MOP247.9 billion.

Thus, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,159.5 billion.

The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19%, 48.1%, 4.6% and 25.9% respectively.

Domestic loans to the private sector also dropped 1.5% from a month ago to MOP507.2 billion, while external loans also fell 2.3% to MOP565 billion. Data shows that the total loans to the private sector went down by 1.9% from a month earlier, to MOP1,072.2 billion.

At end-July, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector dropped from 57% at end-June to 56.7%.

The currency in circulation and demand deposits fell 0.6% and 5.5% respectively. LV