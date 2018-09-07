Broad money supply rebounds in July

The broad money supply rebounded in July, with a stable share denominated in patacas, while both residents’ deposits and loans were up from a month earlier, according to the latest data from the Monetary Authority of Macao.

The currency in circulation dropped 0.7 percent month-to-month whereas demand deposits rose 2.2 percent. The shares denominated in MOP, HKD, RMB and USD were 31.9 percent, 52.2 percent, 4.5 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.

Resident deposits grew 2 percent from the preceding month to MOP600.9 billion, whereas non-resident deposits fell 5.5 percent to MOP240.6 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 8 percent to MOP214.9 billion.

As a result, total deposits in the banking sector grew 1.3 percent from a month earlier to MOP1,056.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.2 percent, 51.2 percent, 4.5 percent and 20.9 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, domestic loans to the private sector grew 0.6 percent from a month ago to MOP481.5 billion, while external loans also rose 0.6 percent to MOP506.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 16 percent, 50.4 percent, 3.2 percent and 27.2 percent respectively.

At the end of July, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector dropped from 60.7 percent at end- June to 59 percent. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors fell from 94.1 percent to 93.5 percent. The one-month and three-month current assets-to-liabilities ratios stayed at relatively high levels of 51.7 percent and 54.9 percent, respectively.

