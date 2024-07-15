Bus connections between Macau and HK airport offer eight new timetable options

The number of direct bus services connecting Macau and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has increased by eight new schedules (four in each direction), operator Macau HK Airport Direct announced.

The new schedules are billed as “summer vacation special bus service arrangements” and will commence today, running until Aug. 31.

With these new arrangements, the number of trips has increased to a total of 19 trips per day in each direction.

The new schedules include a new 11 a.m. bus from Macau to HKIA as well as a new 4 p.m. schedule that increases the frequency to every 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Two new schedules were also added at the end of the day with a new bus departing from Macau at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Following a similar system, a new schedule was also added in the opposite direction at 2 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m.

The first trip from Macau to HKIA remains at 7:30 a.m., and the first return trip is still at 8:30 a.m.

Trips have a total duration of approximately 45 minutes and, as previously, passengers wishing to check-in baggage (in Macau) must arrive one hour before their bus departure time.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.macauhkairportbus.com.