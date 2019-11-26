CAEAL investigating by-election for law breach

Lawmaker-elect Wang Sai Man is under investigation by the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election (CAEAL) for an alleged violation of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, the president of the CAEAL, Tong Hio Fong, told the media on Sunday evening after announcing the election results.

According to the Tong, the basis of the investigation is a piece of information received by the CAEAL claiming that the sole candidate had campaigned on voting day, which, if proved, would violate the law.

For the time being, while the CAEAL continues to perform election-related procedures, including verification procedures and the assumption of membership of the Legislative Assembly (AL) by the elected candidate, the case has been referred to the police authorities for further investigation, Tong advised.

If Wang were eventually found guilty of any criminal offence, the AL would then handle the case according to its internal regulations.

Of the ballots cast, Wang, representing the “União dos Interesses Empresariais de Macau,” received 813. There were five blank ballots and four ballots rendered invalid.

A total of 822 ballots have been cast from 920 eligible voters, a figure that represents a voter turnout rate of approximately 89%. RM