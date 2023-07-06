Cambridge to offer Liu Scholarships to sponsor MUST graduates

An agreement has been signed between the University of Cambridge and the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) on a scholarship for which MUST graduates can apply.

The scholarship is named after the chancellor of the MUST, Dr Liu Chak Wan. MUST graduates who pursue master’s degrees in the British university for the academic year 2024/2025 will be eligible to apply for the scholarship, which will cover the cost of the recipient’s course fees and living expenses at Queens’ College.

Founded in 1448, the college is among Cambridge’s 31 constituent colleges.

Liu plans to offer more opportunities to MUST students to undertake further studies. He is eager to witness how they could use their multi-faceted intellectual approaches to propose new measures to promote Macau’s economic development and to nurture exceptional talents for the country.

The President of Queens’ College, Dr. Mohamed A. El-Erian, remarked that he was thrilled that the college is partnering again with MUST to offer the Dr. Liu Chak Wan Scholarship for exceptional students wishing to pursue postgraduate studies at the University. He looks forward to welcoming the three first masters students from MUST joining the intellectual community in October 2024.

The President of MUST, Chair Professor Joseph Hun-wei Lee, said that he felt very honored to enter into this pioneering collaboration with the University of Cambridge. AL