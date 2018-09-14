Canidrome | Elderly residents complain about greyhound relocation

The residents of the Asilo Vila Madalena are opposing the Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome’s plan to relocate retired greyhounds next to the senior citizens’ home.

Vice President of the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) Lei Wai Long said IACM had already arranged for one member to meet with the home’s residents. IACM will also provide assistance to concerned parties, said Lei. According to the official, IACM offered opinions to the Canidrome based on the city’s animal protection law. Lei believes that the Canidrome has also asked for opinions from other government departments and further believes that these opinions should be respected.

Social Affairs Bureau (IAS) Director Vong Yim Mui said that the bureau had sent staff to the senior citizens’ home to learn their opinions.

IAS’s biggest hope is that placing the greyhounds at the aforementioned site will not affect the elderly residents’ life in any way, particularly in terms of hygiene, health and noise.

Currently, there are about 80 senior citizens living at Asilo Vila Madelena.

Share this: Tweet





