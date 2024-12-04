Canidrome revamp only starts 2025

The transformation of the former Yat Yuen Canidrome into the so-called “citizens’ sports park” will begin next year, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, said during a Q&A session with the lawmakers at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

According to the Secretary and members of his team, the previously announced project will begin in 2025, with planning being completed during the first quarter (Q1) of next year, followed by the public tender for the construction in Q2.

The project, initially unveiled over one year ago, has suffered significant unexplained delays.

In March this year, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, had told the AL the sports park construction was to begin in Q2 of this year.

However, according to the information update, it is appears the project is at least 18 months behind.

In March, Ao Ieong responded to lawmakers Leong Sun Iok and Ma Io Fong about the development of the “City of Sports and Shows” and the status of the new sports facilities.

The Secretary had said the Sports Park project was being analyzed and construction was expected to start by the end of June 2024, but this did not happen.

According to the project presentation in July last year, the track and field and swimming pool will be preserved, while other facilities will be upgraded and integrated with new buildings.

The plans include a children’s library and other amenities.

The revamp presentation was first presented five years after the greyhound racing facility closed.

Rosário said the project will be developed in two phases, with the design plan for the first phase to be completed in Q1 before the public tender for construction is issued.

He also said during the construction’s first phase, facilities currently in use (swimming pool, football field, and running track, among others) will be unaffected and will remain open to the public.

Lam Wai Hou, the director of the Public Works Bureau, said the first phase mostly involves the demolition of the former greyhound pavillions and other related facilities and preparations for the start of the construction of the underground car park.

The second phase includes the stadium revamp and construct ion of the car park and will require all facilities to cease operations during the construction phase.

The debate on this topic came after lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng called on the government to provide details and an update on the project’s status, because it had not moved forward in the timeframe initially announced.