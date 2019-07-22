Cape Verde is made ‘guest country’ of Macau International Fair

Cape Verde will be the guest country of the 24th edition of the Macau International Trade Fair (24MIF), with the participation of Cabo Verde Trade Invest, led by Ana Lima Barber, the agency said in a statement released in Praia.

The statement also announced that the invitation was made official by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and aims to take advantage of the platform and explore business opportunities between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, focusing on Macau’s advantages as a platform for trade and cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Cape Verde will have an area to showcase domestic products with export potential for the Asian market and will also participate with a government delegation made up of a ministerial team and entrepreneurs who may meet with companies to create new partnerships.

This year’s edition of the Macau International Fair will have Jiangsu as the guest Chinese province, which, according to the Cape Verdean agency, “is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the economic and commercial relationship, focusing on attracting investments and creating opportunities of possible partnerships with companies from Macau and China.”

The 24th edition of the Macau International Fair will take place from October 17 to 19, 2019 at The Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Centre. MDT/Macauhub