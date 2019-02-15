Caritas head says | Traffic assistants face disrespect from pedestrians

Traffic assistants are facing disrespect from pedestrians, the secretary general of Caritas Macau, Paul Pun, told the Times.

Paul Pun’s association won the public tender to provide these assistants, who help conduct the flow of pedestrians in the city.

Talking to the Times, Pun said “it will be best if they [the public] listen to the assistants. One step after another, the public should be aware of traffic safety.”

In Pun’s opinion, it is difficult to have every single pedestrian listen to the traffic advisor.

Traffic assistants have no authority to prosecute or take other actions against disobeyers, except by verbally warning unruly passengers.

“The traffic assistants have no authority to enforce the law. They only assist the traffic situation,” said Pun, adding that some passers-by not only disobey but also insult the traffic assistants.

“Certainly, there are people who insult. Even police officers [can] be insulted by some people, but the police officers can prosecute,” said Pun. “There are people who insult them and there are certainly people who respect and obey them.”

Currently, Macau has approximately 20 traffic assistants, many of which are elderly.

The traffic assistants are not fixed in terms of their working hours and working location. However, they do work at the busiest roads, especially where jaywalking occurrences are seen the most.

According to Pun, the schedule of these advisors depends on the arrangement of the transport authority.

“Not everybody is willing to do this kind of job. It’s not some highly-skilled job, but it is a job for public safety and the traffic,” said Pun, adding that “there will be traffic assistants on rainy days because people still come out on rainy days.”

Last but not the least, Pun pointed out that Macau is a place that needs the help of traffic advisors.

“They must have their own difficulties, and these difficulties are connected to this society,” said Pun, further explaining that “in some countries where I have been, the car stops for me even if it is very far away from me. But in Macau [these situations] never happen.”

In 2005, the government introduced the concept of “traffic assistants” to provide greater awareness to the population about the importance of road safety, through directions and warnings offered by traffic advisors to passers-by who do not respect the road code.

Share this: Tweet



