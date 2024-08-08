Cash handouts completed with over 580,000 beneficiaries

The distribution of the “Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024” was completed by the end of July. Permanent residents received MOP10,000 while non-permanent residents received MOP6,000. Over 580,000 beneficiaries received their payments via bank transfer, totaling around MOP5.71 billion. An additional 161,000 crossed cheques worth MOP1.59 billion were mailed out. Residents can continue to check their disbursement details on the scheme’s website or through their Macau One Account. They can also apply for cheque reissuance if they did not receive the payment. Information is also available at self-service kiosks of the Identification Services Bureau across Macau.

