CE calls all managers to put Xi’s vision into action

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has urged Macau’s civil servants to prioritize realizing President Xi Jinping’s aspirations and requirements while considering the city’s practical situation and maintaining a broad perspective.

Speaking at seven symposiums attended by over 500 management-level civil servants, Sam emphasized that raising the standard of public governance is the top priority for Macau’s new government term. The sessions aimed to study, promote, and implement the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches during his recent visit to Macau.

Sam summarized the President’s speeches using four keywords: “depth,” “foresight,” “detail,” and “acuteness. “ These keywords, he said, reflect Xi’s strategic planning for the “One country, two systems” and specific expectations for the new government.

The CE stressed the importance of adhering to President Xi’s directives and taking practical steps to advance the MSAR government’s work. He called on civil servants to uphold ethical standards in public administration, serve with loyalty, and fully implement the president’s “Four Requirements.”

Sam outlined specific requirements across various administrative areas and departments, including building service-oriented governance, enhancing e-government, and actively integrating into national development. He emphasized the need for interdepartmental collaboration, appropriate economic diversification, and effective investment promotion.

Furthermore, Sam urged civil servants to focus on maintaining Macau’s harmonious stability, improving disaster prevention and response capabilities, and strengthening the social security system and public health services. He highlighted the importance of optimizing land and marine resource utilization, promoting green and low-carbon development, and advancing anti-corruption efforts.

In his closing remarks, Sam acknowledged the Central government and President Xi’s high praise and strong support for Macau while cautioning against complacency. He called for proactive steps to create a new and promising landscape for the MSAR’s future development. Victoria Chan