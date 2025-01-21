Eight detained by PJ in anti-phone scam operation

Authorities in Macau have detained the members of a phone scam operation group and are forwarding eight suspects to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) for further investigation.

This action follows a series of “Guess who I am” scams that have prompted 14 separate investigations since September 2023.

The suspects allegedly utilized numerous phone numbers to target victims, deceiving them into transferring money. The funds were funneled into the defendants’ electronic payment accounts after these transactions. Investigators discovered that the group laundered the money through various methods, including RMB exchanges, fraudulent corporate transactions, and gold purchases.

Substantial evidence of fraud and money laundering led the Criminal Investigation Court, under the Public Prosecutions Office, to impose coercive measures on the defendants. These include restrictions on leaving the jurisdiction, mandatory periodic appearances, and bail requirements. If further criminal activities are uncovered, a more extensive investigation will ensue.

As phone fraud cases continue to rise, the PJ urges citizens to remain vigilant. They advise individuals receiving suspicious calls requesting payments or personal information to verify the legitimacy of such communications with family, friends, or official entities.

Victims or those who suspect they have been targeted are encouraged to report incidents promptly to law enforcement, which will help prosecute these crimes. VC