Cash handouts in July

Cash handouts will be distributed in July, the Executive Council announced. The subsidy maintains allocating 10,000 patacas to permanent residents and 6,000 patacas to non-permanent residents. Approximately 748,000 people are expected to benefit, with 717,000 permanent residents and 31,000 non-permanent residents. The budget is estimated at 7.36 billion patacas. As in prior years, funds will be distributed via bank transfer or mailed check based on eligibility and bank account information. Checks will be sent via post in birthdate order for those who have not opted for bank transfer.

