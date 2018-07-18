Casino exclusion applications surge during first semester

The number of casino exclusion applications has surged in the first half of 2018, registering a total of 233 applications. This is an increase of about 30.2 percent compared to the same period in 2017, according to data published by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

An overwhelming majority – 85.8 percent – of the applications were done by the people themselves with the intention of self-exclusion from the casinos (200 applications), while the other 14.2 percent were related to applications submitted by third-parties, usually, direct family members with a strong reason to submit applications due to “physical or mental incapacity” of the person to do so.

A total of 376 applications were made last year, with the second half of the year seeing a slight increase in the number of applications. If this pattern is maintained 2018, it is expected that this year will close with a significant hike in the number of applications submitted to DICJ, due to problematic gambling behavior.

DICJ’s figures also show that for this year, there is a possibility of inversion of a tendency between the first and second quarters (Q1 and Q2). In Q1, there was a larger number of self-exclusion applications when compared to third-party applications, amounting to 103 and 11, respectively. In Q2, the number of applications by family members doubled to 22, while the self-exclusion applications dropped to 97.

Since Law no. 10/2012, which took effect on November 1 2012 and makes provision for exclusions applications, the figures have been registering constant growth, with 2016 being the exception when the number of yearly cases registered dropped slightly from 355 in 2015 to 351.

The law prescribes the exclusion from the gaming rooms for a period of two years, and has also established fines between MOP1,000 and MOP10,000 for violations.

Most importantly, the regulation established a regime that imposes on gaming concessionaires the duty to conduct ispections and enforce the law, with fines ranging between MOP10,000 and MOP500,000 for noncompliance.

Last week, the Legislative Assembly (AL) passed a law banning gaming sector employees from entering casinos during non-working hours. The ban is to be enforced against all the employees who work at gaming tables, gaming machines and cashiers, as well as those who work in public relations, cleaning and security. The law also extends to those in charge of casino supervision with exemptions only permitted during the first three days of the Chinese New Year, or when people can provide a justification, such as the purpose of participating in training or in association activities.

As the government has previously acknowledged, gaming employees represent the highest percentage of pathological gamblers.

According to the latest figures cited at the AL by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, there are currently a total of 56,634 employees in the Macau gaming sector. RM

After world cup, analysts bet on GGR growth

ANALYSTS ARE suggesting that, following the conclusion of the football World Cup, gross gaming revenue is likely to record growth this month. Citigroup suggested that the year-on-year growth for July 2018 could reach 9 percent, taking revenue up to approximately MOP25 billion. That prediction was based on last week’s daily run rate of MOP886 million, ahead of MOP825 million for the first eight days of July. The growth was propelled by the VIP sector, Citigroup said. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank holds high expectations for this summer, the traditional peak season for Cotai casinos. It said that the number of visitors reserving hotel rooms on the strip suggests that the city is withstanding the effects of a weak yuan. The firm expects Galaxy Entertainment to benefit the most in the coming summer months.

