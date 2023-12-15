Catalog on China and Europe to launch today

A catalog titled “China seen from Europe, 16th-19th centuries” will be launched today in Lisbon, Portugal. The catalog features Portuguese cartography and travel literature, which played an important role in disseminating a fresh image of China across various parts of Europe. An exhibition accompanying the catalog kicked off late last month and will run until March 2, 2024. Through this exhibition, which encompasses maps and itineraries, and literary works, as well as art and digital images, the public can trace some of the most important moments in the European construction of the Chinese image between the 16th and 19th centuries.

