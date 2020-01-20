CB instructs public to conduct religious activities safely

The Fire Services (CB) has asked the public to ensure that the traditional practice of burning paper offerings is being done in a safe manner. In response to an enquiry by the Times, the CB said unsafe incidents can be reported via the CB’s phone and online channels.

Last week, the Times reported about a complaint made by a social media user about a neighbor burning paper offerings, or joss paper, in a staircase without any ventilation. The staircase filled with smoke and caused the social media user difficulty breathing.

In the reply, the CB suggested members of the public file a complaint against such acts through its website, its direct complaints hotline, or personally at the bureau’s headquarters by Sai Van Lake. Local emergency hotlines can also be called if an emergency arises.

The CB noted that it has no authority to punish wrongdoers. It can only suggest the managerial body of the building improve conditions, and request that the relevant departments follow up.

However, according to official data, in 2019, the CB conducted nearly 1,300 spot checks at residential buildings and received 479 complaints of unsafe fire conditions, such as fire doors left open and people burning paper offerings in unsafe locations.

The CB admits that joss paper burning, being a religious activity, cannot be forbidden, but reminds the public to conduct the activity with sense of responsibility and safety.

The activities should not obstruct crucial evacuation paths and should take place in well-ventilated areas. Most importantly, the fire should be completely extinguished after the activity. AL