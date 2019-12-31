CCAC’s top officials formally step into office

Deputy commissioners and the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) officially took office on Friday, according to a statement released yesterday by the bureau.

The Chief Executive order appointing Ao Ieong Seong and Lam Chi Long as Deputy Commissioners was published in the Official Gazette on December 20.

Ao Ieong Seong started work as a prosecutor at the Public Prosecutions Office in September 2013. Meanwhile, Lam Chi Long was appointed as the deputy commissioner-cum-director of the Ombudsman Bureau of the CCAC in the fourth term of the Macao SAR Government.

The CCAC’s Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan Tsz King, presided over the inauguration, witnessing the swearing-in of the three officials at a ceremony held at the meeting room of the Headquarters of the CCAC at Golden Dragon Centre.

The Commissioner said he hoped that the personnel of the CCAC would continue to perform duties with dedication and diligence and work in tandem with one another to make the works of the bureau successful. LV