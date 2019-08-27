CCM celebrates end to ‘arty summer’

The Macau Cultural Centre (CCM) welcomed kids and parents to the ARTmusing Fun finale party last Sunday, bringing a series of activities from arts and crafts to games and short performances. Conceived to inspire and entertain both young and mature audiences, the event marked the end of this year’s summer activities at CCM.

The jamboree attracted a lively crowd of over 5,000 people, according to organizers.

The audience was free to stroll around storytelling and bubble clowning corners besides participating in numerous other activities, from face painting, costume try on and paper puppet-making to a mini-cinema screening local animations.

This artistic family celebration closed with a lively mini-concert by The Singing Club where CCM’s young voices interpreted a cheerful line-up of songs inspired by nature and illustrated by simple choreographed moves.

This year’s “ARTmusing Summer” brought in a pack of performances and artistic activities to town, from July to the end of August. Designed for very young children, this edition brought international productions like the puppet show Little Max and dance theatre Flights, coupled with an eclectic series of workshops for all tastes.