CCM launches winter program

The Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) is launching “ARTwarming Winter,” its winter season program featuring several family-oriented performances, which aims to entertain the audience with music and theatrical productions from Macau and overseas.

The program, which will run from late December to early January next year, will take the stage at CCM’s Small Auditorium, starting from the play “The Sound of Nature,” to be staged on December 20.

The program continues with two performances dedicated to the younger audience, who will have the opportunity to assist in “Shh! We Have a Plan,” a funny and entertaining play by Cahoots Northern Ireland, which will be presented following the Christmas holiday.

Then, there will be the Swedish interactive performance dedicated to babies, “The Garden of Spirited Minds,” which aims to turn CCM’s small auditorium stage into a colorful playground.

Tickets for all the events of “ARTwarming Winter” are already available as of last Sunday at CCM’s box office and through Macau Ticketing Network. RM