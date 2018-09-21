CCM to present Swedish dance show

The Gothenburg Opera Dance Company will perform its show “Noetic” in Macau on November 18 at the Grand Auditorium of Macau Cultural Centre (CCM).

The Swedish contemporary dance group’s show merges fashion and design, framed by an eclectic cultural and sonic background.

Conceived by choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, the performance explores mind, body and space in a display of elegance and sharpness, as cited in a press release issued by CCM.

Dressed in black and white by Belgian fashion label Les Hommes, two dozen dancers step onto the sleek stage, drawing gestures sometimes fluid and sometimes mechanical, conveying the building, altering and demolition of reality.

The cast expresses a series of emotions, manipulating carbon fibre shapes imagined by renowned British sculptor and set designer Antony Gormley.

Meanwhile, the music especially composed for the Swedish dance company by Szymon Brzóska gradually develops into a blend of orchestral passages, percussion and vocal solos interpreted by Swedish singer Miriam Andersén.

“Noetic” premiered in 2014 and is one of many creations the Gothenburg Opera Dance Company has produced in collaboration with renowned choreographers, artists and composers.

