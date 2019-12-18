CCTV Sports kicks off Macau television broadcasts

China television channel CCTV Sports was made available to viewers in Macau beginning yesterday. The launch of the new channel represents an increase in coverage of big sporting events, and in sports programming and viewership in the region.

The start of transmission to Macau was marked with a ceremony yesterday, with several high-ranking officials from both Macau and the mainland present, including Chief Executive Chui Sai On, Deputy Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group Shen Haixiong and Director of Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau Fu Ziying, among many others.

CCTV Sports is part of the China Central Television family of networks and is the main sports broadcaster in the People’s Republic of China.

The channel began broadcasting in January 1995, and it now broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, bringing viewers a wide range of international sports events and extensive coverage of events that take place on Chinese territory.

Famous for its coverage of both the summer and winter Olympic games, the channel previously assumed the name CCTV Olympics during the broadcasting of such events.

The new channel is broadcast on digital TV channel 79. RM