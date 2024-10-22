CE election results published in official gazette

The Court of Final Appeal has officially confirmed Sam Hou Fai election results for the sixth Macau’s Chief Executive term. The results, published in yesterday’s Official Gazette, showed Sam received 394 of 398 valid votes, a 98.99% approval rate. No appeals were filed after the Oct. 13 election, allowing for a swift confirmation. The 62-year-old former top Judge is expected to assume office on Dec. 20, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Macau’s establishment as a Special Administrative Region. His appointment awaits a formal decree from Beijing.

