CE hopes Lusophone Commonwealth promotes Macau

During his meeting with businesses from the Lusophone Commonwealth, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng expressed his hopes that Macau would be promoted.

Officially known as the called Portuguese-speaking Countries Community, the Lusophone Commonwealth includes a Confederation of Enterprises, a delegation of which recently visited Macau.

Nelma Fernandes, president of the confederation and the head of the delegation, met Ho during the visit in Macau.

Ho understood this visit as a vote of confidence in Macau, Hengqin and the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

He hoped the Confederation would work to promote Macau, Hengqin and the GBA to Lusophone companies, to “further strengthen trade cooperation and escalate Macau’s function as a Chinese-Portuguese platform.”

He also reiterated Macau’s role in connecting China and Lusophone countries, citing the consistent increase in bilateral trade over the past 20 years as proof.

Ho introduced Macau’s strategies of development to Fernandes, and the inauguration of the China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic Cooperation Forum (Macao) in 2003.

In response, Fernandes said that through this visit in the GBA, the Confederation hoped to build cooperation in the short, mid and long-term with Macau.

She also expressed her willingness to further promote relations between China and Lusophone countries, as well as escalating Macau’s function as a Chinese-Portuguese platform.

She has also agreed to organize Lusophone enterprises to Macau during the next Ministerial Meeting of Forum (Macao).

The head of the Confederation has also described Ho’s earlier visit to Portugal as effective in presenting Macau’s situation after Covid-19 to the business circle in the country.