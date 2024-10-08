CE meets CCAC internal discipline committee members

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, yesterday met members of the specialized committee for monitoring problems related to complaints against the discipline of staff at the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) at government headquarters. In the meeting, the CE received the latest monitoring committee report on CCAC’s internal and discipline matters and its work over the past year, being also briefed on the main aspects of this annual report. On the table were also matters related with the improvement of functions and duties from the committee with suggestions to increase their capacity for promoting and optimizing the construction of a clean government in Macau. Ho emphasized the need for CCAC personnel to attach great importance to compliance of all laws and regulations when performing their duties to ensure personal integrity and disciplinary conduct. The CE hoped the Committee for the Discipline, Inspection, and Supervision of CCAC would continue to act impartially, give full play to its supervisory functions, and continue to make suggestions for strengthening integrity work.

Related