CE: People’s Liberation Army is Macau’s ‘iron wall’

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macau Garrison celebrated its service to the SAR for the last 25 years yesterday. In a speech marking a quarter century since PLA was stationed in Macau, Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng praised officers and soldiers for contributing to the “security, stability and development of Macau.” Ho praised the garrison for being “Macau’s iron wall, guardian, and builder of the ‘One country, two systems principle’,” adding that the soldiers represented the “sovereignty of the state.” The CE also commended the “civilized and powerful army” for its presence in the local community in the various activities it carries out

