CE pledges tech industry boost as latest Bay Area contribution

Chief Executive Chui Sai On has pledged to boost the local science and technology industry as the city’s latest contribution to the Greater Bay Area initiative.

Chui, who was speaking yesterday at a seminar in Hong Kong where the outline plan for the Greater Bay Initiative was introduced, said he plans to encourage local education institutions to strengthen research on science and technology, as well as promote inter-Bay research collaboration.

In his speech, Chui said the promulgation by the Central Government of the outline development plan had provided clear directions and content regarding how to lead joint development for the project.

The CE also described the “one country, two systems” principle as an advantage for the city-cluster initiative, differentiating it from other coastal bay-based urban areas in other parts of the world.

During the seminar, Macau’s CE reviewed some of the previous undertakings of the MSAR to accommodate the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Meanwhile, the city’s economic and financial authorities have also been hard at work.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Leong Vai Tac said that approximately 300 of the tasks mentioned in the Central Government’s outline development plan for the Bay Area were relevant to Macau. Approximately 70 of those 300 tasks related to matters that fall under the supervision of Macau’s economic and financial authorities.

Chui and Leong were part of the 50-member government delegation that attended the seminar on the outline development plan for the Bay Area yesterday.

The government last month held the first meeting of a new working committee tasked with studying how to press ahead with preparations for the Greater Bay Area. LV

