CE sets direction for next stage of public administration reform

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, recently chaired the third meeting of the leading group on public administration reform, outlining the overall direction, objectives, and major measures for advancing the next stage of the reform, the Government Information Bureau stated.

The meeting also reviewed the initial phase undertaken by the current-term Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) government over the past year.

Speaking at the meeting, Sam stated that the government has been prioritizing strengthening coordination and overall planning in relation to the deepening of public administration reform, having created, in February, a leadership and coordination mechanism for the reform.

Under that mechanism, the governmental structure has been streamlined, public services optimized, civil servants’ capabilities enhanced, the relevant legal framework improved, and the supervisory roles of the anti-corruption and audit bodies strengthened, he was quoted as saying.

To date, several public departments have undergone mergers and reorganizations, and an essential administrative regulation – the overall system for establishing and structuring public departments and entities – has been developed and implemented.

The CE stated that these measures serve as evidence that public administration reform has made a strong start, delivered tangible results in the initial phase, and received positive feedback and recognition from society.

Sam also emphasized that the government will continue to focus on the goal of “enhancing the effectiveness of governance,” as outlined in the 2026 Policy Address, with the aim of advancing public administration reform efforts.

