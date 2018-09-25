CE thanks public for role during Mangkhut

In two public letters, Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On thanked the general public and the civil service team for their efforts to reduce Typhoon Mangkhut’s impact on Macau, both in his personal capacity and on behalf of the government, the Government Information Bureau informed.

In the letters, the CE thanked the community for efforts that contributed to the minimization of Typhoon Mangkhut’s negative impact on Macau, noting that everyone showed a “strong display of perseverance and mutual solidarity,” highlighting the resilience and virtues of the city’s population in challenging times.

These contributions from civil society and public service aided the good results and fast responses obtained, he said, also noting that the response to the “first-ever official evacuation alert for people living in low-lying areas to move to safety” was “proof of an increased level of understanding regarding public emergency situations.”

While commenting on the good results, Chui also emphasized the need to continually improve and move ahead with plans to better the government response mechanism to public emergencies.

Typhoon Mangkhut was the strongest storm to impact Macau this year, bringing adverse weather conditions and severe flooding to several of the city’s low- lying areas. RM

