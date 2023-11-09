CE welcomes ‘quality companies’ in Macau

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said “excellent and quality companies” are welcome to set up their businesses in Macau and participate in the Hengqin development. Ho spoke yesterday in virtual format at the thematic conference of the Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong Greater Bay Area, Macau 2023. Ho added that as one of the four main cities in the Greater Bay Area, Macau will continue to improve its commercial environment and industrial structure, to demonstrate initiative and responsibility.

