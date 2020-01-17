Celebrated Matilda adaptation coming to Macau this April

The Macau Cultural Center (CCM) will present a theater adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel, Matilda, this April, to be accompanied with original music and lyrics from celebrated Australian singer-comedian Tim Minchin.

Co-organized by GWB Entertainment and CCM, this performance, conceived by the Royal Shakespeare Company, is suitable for the whole family. The witty and playful adaptation by Dennis Kelly has been seen by eight million people worldwide.

According to a press statement released by CCM, the electrifying tale of “Matilda The Musical” celebrates the defiant spirit of children.

The inspirational story follows an astonishing girl whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and the terrifying school headmistress. Dreaming of a better life, the young Matilda uses her vivid imagination to challenge the odds and take destiny into her own hands.

“Matilda the Musical” premiered in 2010 before delighting audiences not only on London’s West End and New York City’s Broadway, but also in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the Philippines and Korea.

Distinguished with over 90 international awards, including 23 accolades for Best Musical and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, Matilda has been praised with a stream of five-star reviews across the globe. The show’s premiere in Macau is part of an Asian tour which, according to CCM, has been warmly received with acclaim in each venue it has been staged.

Matilda The Musical will perform eight shows scheduled from 14 to 19 April (Tuesday to Sunday) at CCM’s Grand Auditorium. DB