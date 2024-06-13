Celebrating Independence Day: A tribute to Filipino resilience

The Filipino community pulsated with pride and unity during the commemoration of the 126th Independence Day of the Philippines yesterday, which gathered compatriots from different sectors.

June 12, 1898 was the pivotal moment when the island nation made its bold move for autonomy.

Hosted by the Philippine Consulate General in Macau, led by Porfirio M. Mayo Jr, yesterday was celebration of the shared spirit of the Filipino community and their adopted home, Macau.

The Consul General’s words echoed with hope and reassurance: “We want the world to see the Philippines standing proudly as a free nation. And this is the occasion where Filipinos can display and show their cultural identity.”

Speaking at the reception that featured cultural performances, Mayo recalled that over the years, amidst the challenges of building a new life in a foreign land, the Filipino community had found solace and strength in their shared cultural traditions.

Tens of thousands of Filipinos have made Macau their second home, contributing significantly to the city’s economy across various sectors.

For the official, the city has been a home to Filipino entrepreneurs who had built successful businesses, artists who had found new platforms to showcase their talents, and families who chose to create a chapter in their lives in the SAR.

Filipino community groups and artists are also frequently invited and called on to perform in various cultural celebrations of Macau, further adding to the vibrancy and luster of the city they have chosen as their second home.

“Our growing number is indeed a testament to Macau’s openness and amity towards Filipinos and other migrant workers. Many of our Filipino entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals, some of whom are present here today, have already established roots in Macau,” said Mayo.

“Each one of them has their own story […] Each one is a testament to the strength and spirit of the Filipino people,” he added.

Filipinos comprise the largest migrant community in Macau. Data from the government shows that by year end 2023, Macau was home to 28,800 Filipinos, a number that has far increased during these six months.

The Philippines is also a significant source of tourist arrivals for Macau, with 314,161 visitors from the Philippines recorded in 2023.

“Allow me to express my profound gratitude to the government of Macau for being benevolent and gracious hosts to Filipinos living and working in this beautiful city. The consulate is able to fulfill its mandate and serve our nationals freely through the local government’s steadfast support,” said Mayo in his remarks.

Currently, Macau is also home to a number of different Filipino organizations in Macau amid the growing community, which the Consul General described as “strong and reliable allies of the consulate general in community building and cultural promotion.”

Meanwhile, at the reception, Wong Sio Chak, Secretary for Security, and representative of the Chief Executive, remarked that since the resumption of social and economic activities last year, and with the joint efforts of all walks of life, the local economy has recovered significantly and achieved good results and progress in different areas.

“This includes the valuable contributions of the local Filipino community […] in different fields. We express our sincere appreciation for it,” said Wong.

The official said the SAR “hopes to continue the exchanges with the Philippines through the Consulate General of the Philippines in Macau and thus facilitating the sustainable development of China-Philippines relations with more and more constructive cooperation outcomes.”

Apprehensions, job scams are ‘isolated matters’

The Consul General acknowledged the isolated incidents of Filipinos being apprehended but emphasized that such occurrences were exceptions. This statement comes after the recent arrest of two Filipino nationals announced by the Judiciary Police over drug-related issues.

“In general, the Filipino community is peaceful and well-integrated,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, rumors of unscrupulous employment agencies and job scams targeting vulnerable jobseekers had cast a shadow over the community’s well-being.

But, for Mayo, such abuses cannot be controlled by the Consulate noting that “any complaints about fake employment are isolated matters, not systemic issues.”

“This is not something that is peculiar only to Filipinos. So we’ve seen it happening to all the migrant visitors here in Macau,” he adds.

The Consul General urged victims of such abuses to file complaints, acknowledging that this was primarily a matter for law enforcement.

The community’s growth in recent years brought both opportunities and responsibilities.

“We’re regaining the numbers we lost during the pandemic,” the Consul General said with pride. “We’re almost back to the 33,000 Filipinos we had pre-pandemic.”

To cope with the demand, the Consulate has improved facilities at its office and particularly the migrant workers office from the Department of Migrant Workers. Mayo said they will be increasing their personnel to cope with the demand for consular and labor services. LV

