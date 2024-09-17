CEM cites lack of maintenance for power outages in old buildings

Electricity firm Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM) says that power outages in some older buildings have been caused by a lack of maintenance of internal electrical installations, rather than issues with the city’s power supply.

According to Chris Chao, the director of CEM’s Customer Affairs department, the company has received numerous reports of sudden power failures in certain buildings.

Investigations have revealed that the power supply itself was functioning normally, but the issue stemmed from inadequate upkeep of the building’s internal electrical systems.

A few years ago, CEM conducted inspections of electrical systems in older buildings in Macau, which revealed that maintenance of the wiring in these structures was often lacking or inadequate. To address this problem, CEM launched the “Subsidy Program for Improving the Safety of Electrical Installations in Common Areas of Old Low-Rise Buildings.”

The program has already helped upgrade the power installations in the common areas of more than 2,000 residential units. However, Chao acknowledged that there are still many old buildings facing maintenance challenges.

For buildings that have suffered a power outage, CEM sends staff to provide assistance and temporarily restore the power supply. Chao explained that old buildings generally refer to those more than 30 years old.

Industry standards recommend regular inspections to ensure electrical safety, especially for larger buildings. However, Chao noted that the situation is more dangerous for smaller buildings or those with a maximum of seven floors and no elevator. “The cost of regular maintenance is not very high and is more cost-effective than maintenance after problems occur,” the CEM director said.

Chao emphasized that the utility company has been actively working to address aging electrical infrastructure in Macau’s old buildings. With ongoing efforts to upgrade and maintain these systems, the city hopes to minimize the frequency of power outages and ensure the safety of its residents. Victoria Chan