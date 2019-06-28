CEM prepares storm surge response

Electricity provider CEM has introduced a five-phase mechanism for power outage and restoration during a storm surge, explaining each phase at a press conference held yesterday. The mechanism will take effect in the coming typhoon season.

In the previous two typhoon seasons, Macau has been hit by two strong typhoons, which caused severe flooding in all low-lying areas of the city. Power outages occurred as many fuse boxes were damaged by the water.

To cope with any reoccurrence of such a storm this year, CEM has set up a mechanism.

Considering both the storm surge warnings issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Services Bureau (SMG) and the actual flood water height, CEM will take five steps to suspend and restore power supply.

The first phase is pre- warning. With reference to the SMG’s forecast on floods, residents in possible affected areas will be alerted to a possible power outage. In the second phase, an actual warning will be issued to residents in flooded areas of an expected power outage. The third phase is power suspension, while the fourth phase is power restoration.

Soon after the floods, CEM will deploy engineers to repair any affected fuse boxes and attempt to restore power in the shortest possible time. The fifth and final phase is power restoration.

All notices will be available on CEM’s Facebook page, website and official Wechat account.

Work has also been done to lessen the possibility of power outages caused by storm surge. New regulations have been enacted to require fuse boxes for new buildings to be installed at least 4.21 meters above sea level. As for existing boxes, work raising the fuse boxes should be done at the unit owners’ expense.

According to statistics, the majority of typhoons that hit the region occur between July and September. The official typhoon season extends from May until November. Staff reporter