Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art to open Friday

The exhibition “Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art” will be inaugurated Nov. 24 at the Macao Museum of Art, with 150 artworks. The exhibition will also feature some of his sketches and his friends’ works which will be exhibited for the first time. The artworks include oil paintings, watercolors, Chinese paintings, drawings, manuscripts and documents, displaying Lok Cheong’s artistic career and achievements over 50 years from the 1950s. Lok Cheong (1923-2006) served as the President of the Macau Artist Society for a lengthy period of time, supporting emerging artists, and promoting cultural and artistic exchanges between the Chinese Mainland and Macau.

