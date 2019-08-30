CESL Asia leads educational visit to Science Center

CESL Asia hosted the ninth iteration of “Kids Movie Day” on Wednesday, an event which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility program. Every year, children from several institutions are invited to join together in a fun activity that aims to be a different educational experience.

This time, CESL Asia paired up with four institutions, namely Fountain of Hope, Lar de Jovens de Mong-há, Fuhong Society of Macau and Centro do Serviços de Fornecimento Temporário de Alimentos da Caritas, to form a group of 120 members.

Golden Burger (Macau) Food Company Limited, a regular supporter of the event, once again sponsored some of the activities held at the Macao Science Center (MSC). The program included a visit to the exhibition “The Golden Age of Arabic Science: Exhibition from 1001 Inventions” at the MSC, followed by a screening of the movie “Cell! Cell! Cell!” at the Planetarium, a movie which explores the mysteries of cells and the human body.

In a press statement, CESL Asia indicated that the event, “hopes to contribute to the happy, healthy and sustained education and development of young people in Macau in order to allow them to realize ‘how to grow our city,’ which has also been the aspiration of the company for the past 30 years.” RM