CESL Asia to host Sports Fun Day

CESL Asia will host the Sport Fun Day 2018 at the Macau Workers Stadium this Sunday with the aim of promoting an “integrated and caring society.”

The funds raised from the event will be donated to the Macau Special Olympics (MSO) to support the development of Disabled Sports Programs in Macau.

Encouraged by the positive response and recognition from the first Sport Fun Day last year, the event will be continued this year with the Football and Bocce Tournaments, and the Kids Corner and Charity Sale will also be held.

“The event is going to foster the interaction between members of society, eliminating barriers and promoting the inclusion of the challenged or underprivileged,” CESL Asia noted.

According to the company, the key mission is to raise awareness for the integration of all people.

“We invest our efforts and our resources to promote social inclusion through investment in sports, training, education and creation of jobs for those who are less fortunate,” said António Trindade, CEO of CESL Asia.

Last year, the firm raised some MOP80,000, yet noted that it focuses more on raising awareness on the importance of “developing a city without leaving anyone [behind].”

