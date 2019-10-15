Changes to security forces discipline committee enter effect

The changes announced in April this year by the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, to expand the powers of the security forces disciplinary body have entered into effect, according to their publication in the government’s Official Gazette yesterday.

The dispatch serves as an amendment to the regulation of the Macau Security Forces and Services Disciplinary Supervisory Committee (CFD).

According to the order of the Chief Executive No. 160/2019, the CFD sees its statutory scope and well as duties newly defined. It is now “an independent oversight body, independent from the activities of the Macau Security Forces, reporting directly to the Chief Executive, and responsible for the promotion and defense of the legality and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens by criteria of strict exemption, material justice, and objectivity.”

In regards to its duties, the CFD is now clearly responsible for several tasks, including, “to supervise the compliance of the personnel of the security services with discipline, namely in what concerns the professional ethics of the officers, potential violations of the law, and behaviors that go against human rights and functional duties.”

To recall, in the first version of the regulation of the CFD, approved and enforced by former Chief Executive Edmund Ho in 2005, the duties of the CFD were mostly to “issue opinions and recommendations.” Without the power to supervise nor intervene, it was mostly an advisory body.

Under its new duties, the CFD has the authority to investigate cases of misconduct, supervise the personal conduct of the officers and assess whether such conduct undermines the general trust of citizens in security institutions.

Although the CFD is stated to be an independent body working under the direct authority of the Chief Executive, their assessment of the facts reported or known directly, as well as all supporting evidences or documents that support the infringement of the “functional duties, illegality or irregularity of operation,” should be submitted through the Secretary for Security.

The CFD should also seek for the Secretary for Security’s approval on any recommendations and suggestions deemed appropriate for each case.

The CFD will be composed of eleven members – “personalities of recognized reputation and civic representation” – all appointed by the Chief Executive.

One of these members will be appointed as the president of the Committee. All members’ mandates are valid for a period of two years, renewable also by order of the Chief Executive.