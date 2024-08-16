China outlines key tasks for ecological conservation

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner, outlined key tasks for ecological conservation during an event marking National Ecology Day, as reported by Xinhua.

Speaking in Sanming, Fujian Province yesterday, Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the NDRC, emphasized the commission’s commitment to advancing reforms in ecological conservation while promoting green, low-carbon, and high-quality development.

Zhao stated that the NDRC is focused on achieving carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, along with strengthening international cooperation in green and low-carbon development.

According to Xinhua, to support these goals, the commission plans to implement a range of policies, including fiscal, tax, financial, investment, and pricing measures, specifically designed to facilitate green development.

Additionally, Zhao highlighted the NDRC’s efforts to refine mechanisms for realizing the market value of ecosystem goods and services, and to improve both comprehensive and trans-regional compensation mechanisms for ecological conservation.

The NDRC will also deepen international cooperation in the circular economy, promote the export of green technologies, and actively participate in global climate governance. This initiative aligns with China’s broader strategy to enhance public awareness and actions for ecological protection, following the designation of August 15 as National Ecology Day last year by the country’s top legislature. MDT/Xinhua