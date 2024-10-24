China to issue RMB5 billion in treasury bonds in Macau

China’s Ministry of Finance announced yesterday that it will issue RMB5 billion in renminbi-denominated treasury bonds in Macau on Oct. 30.

The issuance coincides with the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to Chinese sovereignty.

The bond issuance is part of the central government’s efforts to bolster Macau’s financial sector and encourage economic diversification.

This marks the third consecutive year the Central government has issued bonds in Macau to enhance the local bond market and provide stable investment options for investors.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this initiative will not only improve the regular issuance mechanism but also expand the investor base and integrate Macau’s financial markets with international systems.

Considering China’s broader economic challenges, including a property crisis and deflationary pressures, these bonds are seen as a crucial element of a comprehensive stimulus strategy.

Besides monetary policy adjustments, the Chinese government plans to issue special bonds worth approximately RMB2 trillion to fund consumer subsidies and infrastructure projects.

These measures are expected to stimulate economic activity and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

As China strives for a growth target of around 5% this year, the issuance of treasury bonds in Macau reflects its commitment to strengthening local financial markets and enhancing economic resilience. NS