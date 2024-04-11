Chinese gov’t mulls new visa category for Macau-Hengqin

The Chinese government is contemplating the establishment of a new visa category designed for Chinese tour groups, allowing for multiple entries between Macau and Hengqin within a specified timeframe.

The new visa is intended to simplify the accommodation process for tour group visitors who want to explore Macau but stay at hotels in Hengqin, according to Huang Zhongjian, deputy director of the Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin.

In the most recent development, the official revealed yesterday that ministries from the Central Government conducted an investigation in Hengqin in March. Based on the initial findings, Hengqin is actively devising plans as necessary.

The official indicated the final decision will be imminently announced by the Central Government.

He also stressed the significance of considering the perspectives of the Macau industry when implementing the policy.

He outlined various specific aspects to consider, such as ensuring customs clearance facilities, evaluating hotel market demand in Macau and Zhuhai, understanding tourists’ preferences, and making essential preparations in customs and immigration.

The proposal was put forward by the Macau government earlier this year with the goal of prolonging tourists’ stays in Macau, particularly in light of high hotel expenses.

According to statistical data, the number of visitors arriving in tour groups surged by 1,569% year-on-year to 278,000 in the first two months of this year. In February alone, Macau welcomed 144,000 tour group visitors.Staff Reporter