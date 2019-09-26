Chinese medicine to remain key in Macau-Guangdong ties

The 2019 Traditional Medicine International Cooperation Forum (Macau) kicked off yesterday at the Venetian Macao, with the vice governor of nearby Guangdong Province promising that traditional Chinese medicine would continue to be an important part of the province’s economic and cultural cooperation with Macau.

The Forum is co-hosted by the local government and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the People’s Republic of China and coordinated by the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and the Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macau (GMTCM Park).

More than 700 people from mainland China, Macau, the European Union, ASEAN and Portuguese- speaking countries and regions participated in the Forum in order to discuss cooperation in the development of traditional medicine.

Under the theme of “Sharing Achievements of Traditional Medicine, Deepening International Exchange and Cooperation,” attending guests will carry out discussions and exchanges on policy support, development opportunities, technology, research and development, market expansion, and investment into the sector.

Zhang Guangjun, vice governor of Guangdong Province, remarked yesterday that traditional Chinese medicine is a unique health resource, an economic resource with huge potential, a scientific and technological resource, as well as an excellent cultural resource.

Zhang believes that the exchange and cooperation between Guangdong and Macau in the field of traditional Chinese medicine has become closer and deeper in recent years. Already, achievements stemming from the cooperation have been noted, said Zhang.

According to the provincial official, cooperation in the field of traditional Chinses medicine will continue to be an important part of Macau-Guangdong ties in future.

At the inauguration of the Forum, a signing ceremony was held for the projects between the GMTCM Park and international institutions, enterprises and universities.

Today, the Forum will present the Investment and Financing Forum, Business Matching Forum and Scientific and Technological Achievements Sharing Forum.

In his speech yesterday, Secretary for Economic and Finance Lionel Leong, said that traditional Chinese medicine is highly valued by the SAR Government.

Leong believes that the GMTCM Park will help domestic and foreign outstanding enterprises and products “go global and bring in investment” through Macau. Leong said that the Forum has been successful in terms of brand establishment and resource matching.