Chui denies plentiful flags in violation of law

According to some reports, displaying the Chinese national flag at various locations across the city may violate Macau’s national flag regulations. However, Chief Executive Chui Sai On disagrees, believing that the widespread use of Chinese national flags is in accordance with the law.

In order to celebrate this milestone birthday of China, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has decorated several of Macau’s roundabouts, including Praça de Ferreira do Amaral, with not just plain red flags but also Chinese national flags.

According to the relevant administrative regulation, 10 locations in the city have been listed as demonstration and Chinese national flag raising sites. The city’s regulation also suggests that the Chief Executive’s approval must be given if national flags are sought to decorate government buildings, offices or other locations. The relevant regulation also stipulates that the IAM can display national flags in plazas, gardens and other public places during important holidays.

Questioned on whether displaying national flags randomly all over the city was disrespectful to the national flag, Chui said that relevant government department has already reviewed the laws and concluded that the arrangements do not violate legal regulations. However, he promised to send any different opinions to the government.

“Actually, there are more [flags] than previously because we are celebrating the 70th birthday of the great motherland,” Chui said, according to a report by Cheng Pou.

Under the leadership of former Chief Executive Edmund Ho, the local government was also questioned over their display of the national flags at various locations. Ho’s government corrected this by replacing some national flags with red or colorful flags, according to the report.

According to local laws related to the Chinese national flag, the Chief Executive may, by means of supplementary administration regulations, restrict or prohibit the display or use of Chinese national flags for other occasions or places that are detrimental to the solemnity and seriousness of the national flag or its designs.