Chui promises Macau is ready for Bay Area integration

The Macau SAR is ready for further integration into the national development plan and to assume its own responsibilities, Chief Executive Chui Sai On has promised.

Chui made the remarks after the unveiling of an Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, which was released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

According to Chui, the plan explicated the SAR’s role in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and its position in the national strategy.

The objective of the plan is to promote the development of the nine cities in Guangdong Province, as well as Macau and Hong Kong, so as to push forward overall socio-economic development and to improve social management of the country.

The CE stressed that the SAR would continue to uphold the principle of “one country, two systems”, and put national interest as its priority, adding that the city is willing to deepen cooperation with other cities in the Greater Bay Area and make its own contributions to national strategic development.

Through the development of the Greater Bay Area, which is guided by ecological, technological and cultural ideals, the plan also aims to improve the social life and economic development of the area, thus laying a foundation for the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chui further remarked. LV

