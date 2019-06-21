Chui Sai Cheong pegged to succeed Ho as AL president

Lawmaker Wu Chou Kit believes that the vice president of the Legislative Assembly (AL), Chui Sai Cheong, is a suitable candidate to succeed Ho Iat Seng.

According to a report by Cheng Pou, Wu stated that the new AL president should have plenty of experience in the AL, should be widely endorsed, and should not be too young.

“I believe this [the requirements he mentioned] are shared by all lawmakers,” said Wu, adding, “I don’t think I am qualified to be the president.”

Wu also thinks that Kou Hoi In and Chan Hong are on the list as being “selectable and considerable.”

Lawmaker Chan Chak Mo strongly believes that all the other lawmakers are suitable for the position except himself. “I am definitely not qualified. I don’t think I can be in that position,” said Chan.

According to the Rules of Procedure of the Legislative Assembly, if the AL president waives his position or loses his qualification as a member of the AL, or if he terminates his position, then a new president must be selected within 15 days from among the members, except when the term is to end within less than six months, in which case the president should be directly succeeded by the vice president. JZ