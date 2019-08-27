Chui Sai On offers congratulations to CE-elect

Incumbent Chief Executive Chui Sai On met yesterday with the Chief Executive-elect, Ho Iat Seng, where the two officials agreed to keep in close touch in order to ensure a smooth transition to a new administration.

In the meeting held at the Government Headquarters, Chui congratulated Ho for securing a high number of the available votes in Sunday’s election. Ho secured 392 votes from a possible 400.

In the days to come, the government will render its full support in terms of resources and facilities to accommodate Ho’s needs in forming a new governance team, said Chui.

Meanwhile, the government will continue to press ahead with existing policy plans, with a view to maintain social stability and harmony, according to the Government Information Bureau.

These plans are important, said the Bureau, in the context of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the installation of the next-term government administration.

Chui also said the local government will submit a report to the central government regarding the election result and the proposal that Ho be appointed as the next Chief Executive of Macau. The report will be submitted once the necessary legal procedures had been completed.

Speaking in yesterday’s meeting, Ho expressed his gratitude regarding the preparations of the Chief Executive’s role and the local government in relation to the transition period. The Chief Executive-elect said his team would work closely with the Chief Executive’s Office in order to ensure the transition occurs in a smooth and orderly manner. DB